Simu Liu starrer Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to now release on September 3

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Simu Liu stars as Shang-Chi in Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Simu Liu starrer Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to now release on September 3

The film now has new release date and it arrives on September 3, 2021. The announcement was made on Tuesday as many of the Disney release dates were moved.

The film’s cast also includes Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan. Additionally, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng appear in the upcoming movie, which is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Also Read: Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh among others join Simu Liu in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

