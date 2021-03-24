Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.03.2021 | 7:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Scarlett Johannson starrer Black Widow to release on July 9 in theatres and on Disney+ simultaneously

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Natasha Romanoff will be back in action in Marvel Studios’ Black Widow with a new release date of July 9, 2021. The Scarlett Johannson starrer will be the first film from Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to see a release both in theatres and on Disney+ simultaneously.

Scarlett Johannson starrer Black Widow to release on July 9 in theatres and on Disney+ simultaneously

According to Marvel, Natasha Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, the movie stars Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff.

ALSO READ: Marvel’s Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson postponed amid Coronavirus pandemic

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch…

Chloé Zhao's Oscar 2021 nominated film…

Armie Hammer being probed by LAPD amid rape…

SCOOP: Deepika Padukone starrer The Intern…

Bob Odenkirk starrer Nobody to release on…

Venom: Let There Be Carnage pushed to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification