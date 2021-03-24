Natasha Romanoff will be back in action in Marvel Studios’ Black Widow with a new release date of July 9, 2021. The Scarlett Johannson starrer will be the first film from Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to see a release both in theatres and on Disney+ simultaneously.

According to Marvel, Natasha Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, the movie stars Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff.

