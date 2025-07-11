Maalik Movie Review: MAALIK is a routine gangster drama that treads familiar ground.

Maalik Review {2.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar

Director: Pulkit

Maalik Movie Review Synopsis:

MAALIK is the story of a gangster. The year is 1988. Deepak aka Maalik (Rajkummar Rao) is a gangster based in Allahabad. He has the support of the local political leader Shankar Singh aka Dadda (Saurabh Shukla). Dadda also mentors MLA Balhar Singh (Swanand Kirkire) and he's fed up with the rising power of Maalik. Things get heated when Maalik kills a cop for stopping his trucks at a checkpost. With no other option, MLA assigns Prabhu Das (Prosenjit Chatterjee) as the new SP of Allahabad. Prabhu has 98 encounters with his kitty and was suspended for his activities. As he commences his duty in Allahabad, he decides to eliminate Maalik once and for all, more so after the latter threatens his grandchild. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Maalik Movie Story Review:

Jyotsana Nath and Pulkit's story is clichéd. Jyotsana Nath and Pulkit's screenplay is okay in some parts but overall, it offers very little novelty value. Jyotsana Nath and Pulkit's dialogues are hard-hitting.

Pulkit's direction is decent. He treats the film in a massy manner and has peppered the narrative with commercial and action-packed scenes. He has also fleshed out great performances from his lead actors. The intermission point is arresting. The track of Shalini (Manushi Chhillar) in the second half looks forced at first but is the best part of the film.

On the flipside, it tells a story that we have seen in many gangster films in the past from VAASTAV to the SHOOTOUT series. Even the web is full of such shows. In fact, Maalik gives a strong déjà vu of KHAKEE: THE BIHAR CHAPTER. While the first half is shorter, the second half is nearly 90 minutes long; in some scenes, it tests the patience of the viewers. Also, ideally, the film should have ended with the madness at the abandoned house. The Calcutta scene is unwanted and also plain silly.

Maalik – Trailer | Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar

Maalik Movie Review Performances:

Rajkummar Rao always gives his best and MAALIK is no exception. He looks completely convincing as a dreaded gangster. The scene where he hangs four people at once is memorable and proves yet again that he's one of the best actors at present. Manushi Chhillar doesn't have much to do initially but later she is a surprise. She neatly pulls off the role of a village girl. Anshumaan Pushkar (Badaun) has a crucial part and leaves a huge mark. After 12TH FAIL [2023], this is yet another praiseworthy performance from the talented actor. Prosenjit Chatterjee is decent and one wishes he had more to do in the film. Saurabh Shukla, Swanand Kirkire and Saurabh Sachdeva (Chandrashekhar) are dependable. Rajendra Gupta (Bindeshwar; Maalik's father) and Baljinder Kaur (Parvati; Maalik's mother) do well but are completely forgotten after a point. Yogi Raj (Langda) makes his presence felt. The actor playing the checkpoint cop is fair. Huma Qureshi looks stunning in the dance number.

Maalik movie music and other technical aspects:

Songs fail to entice. 'Namumkin' works due to the picturization. 'Dil Thaam Ke' is forgettable. 'Raaj Karega Maalik' doesn't suit the film's mood and setting. Ketan Sodha's background score has a cinematic feel.

Anuj Rakesh Dhawan's cinematography is satisfactory. Niharika Bhasin's costumes are simple while Rita Ghosh's production design is authentic. Vikram Dahiya's action is gory. Zubin Sheikh's editing could have been slicker.

Maalik Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, MAALIK presents Rajkummar Rao in a never-before-seen avatar, but beneath his striking transformation lies a routine gangster drama that treads familiar ground. With stiff competition at the box office, its prospects seem limited, though it might find some takers in the single screens of B and C centres.