BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Karan Johar REVEALS his next after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar responded to a fan on social media where he revealed that his next film would be an emotional actioner.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Karan Johar cannot stop gushing about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a romantic comedy featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is special for the filmmaker who completed 25 years in the industry this year and also because it marks his comeback into direction after seven years. Amidst all the hoopla about the upcoming release, the director dropped another great news for fans as he revealed details about his next movie.

Readers would recall that when Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday last year, he had expressed his desire to make an action film. Reconfirming the same, the filmmaker has now revealed that his next would be an ‘actioner’. Recently a curious fan quizzed the Dharma Productions head honcho about his next film. The fan dropped a comment asking, “What’s ur next project? @karanjohar” and responding to the same, Karan added, “An emotional actioner”. We are sure fans are excited to catch the filmmaker ‘in action’ this time.


For the unversed, although Karan Johar has produced action films in the past, the filmmaker has directed mostly romantic and family dramas. With action, the director had expressed his desire to explore a new genre. In a post shared by the filmmaker on his 50th birthday, he had opened up about his dream of directing an action movie saying. During the same, he had revealed that while Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be releasing in February 2023, he would be kick starting work on this action film in April 2023.

However, RARKPK had to be postponed due to its pending shoot and Alia’s pregnancy because of which the film is slated for release on July 28. So it is yet to be seen when the filmmaker will be taking his next, the untitled emotional actioner on floors.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh turns 38: Karan Johar celebrates his birthday with behind-the-scenes photos from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani sets; calls him “magnanimous force of nature”

More Pages: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection

