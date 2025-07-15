Actor Tiger Shroff has finally addressed the growing fan curiosity around Baaghi 4, days after multiple fan-made posters questioning the teaser delay went viral. Sharing two striking images on his official Instagram handle on July 15, Tiger reassured his followers that an official update is on the way.

Tiger Shroff promises Baaghi 4 teaser update soon ahead of September release: “Expect the unexpected”

In one of the posters, a dramatic visual with the text “Where is Baaghi 4?” is seen placed against a bold calendar backdrop, with the message: “It’s September already—Fans deserve a trailer, not silence. Release the teaser on YouTube.” The second image shows a close-up of Tiger, bloodied and intense, hinting at the action-heavy tone of the film.

Accompanying the visuals, Tiger wrote: “Dear army, I’m so sorry to keep you all waiting. I’ve been seeing your messages and posts every day and trust me I’m as excited to share this with you at the earliest! I promise you it’s worth the wait! Giving you an official update soon on the first promo. Expect the unexpected!”

He also acknowledged the fan support, adding: “P.S - Love all these posters you guys are making. Thank you so much Almost time @nadiadwalagrandson”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

The Baaghi franchise, which began in 2016, has been one of Tiger Shroff’s most commercially successful action series, known for its stylized stunts, emotionally charged plots, and high-octane visuals. Baaghi 3, released in 2020, was among the last major theatrical releases before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

While the makers of Baaghi 4, including producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, have yet to officially confirm a teaser release date, Tiger’s post hints that fans won’t have to wait much longer.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff drops proof that Superman is a fan of Baaghi franchise; watch

More Pages: Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.