Excel Entertainment, helmed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, stands tall as one of the most influential production houses in Indian cinema. Known for backing some of the biggest blockbusters, including the KGF franchise, the banner has consistently delivered hits that resonate with audiences nationwide. Now, all eyes are on their next ambitious project, 120 Bahadur, which stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role.

Teaser of Farhan Akhtar starrer 120 Bahadur to be screened with War 2 in theatres

The film, slated for a grand release this November, has already created a wave of excitement among fans. Adding to the buzz, sources suggest that Excel Entertainment is gearing up to unveil the teaser of 120 Bahadur in the first week of August.

According to reliable sources, the teaser launch of 120 Bahadur is expected to be a grand affair, with an immersive and large-scale event planned in Mumbai to kick off the promotions. "120 Bahadur is a big-scale action film, and the makers have gone ahead to make an uncompromised product by roping in an international crew for the key action sequences. After Lakshya, this is another army-based film from Excel, and the entire team is very bullish on the theatrical prospects of 120 Bahadur," the source shared.

In the highly anticipated film, Farhan Akhtar steps into the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC), bringing to life a powerful real-life story. "Farhan has a special leaning towards biopics, as he considers Bhaag Milkha Bhaag as one of the landmark films of his acting career. He underwent intense prep to play the part of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC), and will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in 120 Bahadur. The makers are going ahead with a longer-than-usual marketing campaign to create awareness for its theatrical release," the source added.

The much-anticipated teaser of 120 Bahadur is set to hit the big screens from August 14, 2025, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. It will be attached to the release of the action-packed spectacle War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR, ensuring massive reach and visibility across multiplexes nationwide. Currently, post-production work on 120 Bahadur, including editing, sound design, and VFX, is in full swing at Excel Entertainment, as the team gears up for a grand promotional rollout.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is also preparing for his next directorial venture, Don 3, which is expected to go on floors in January 2026. The film will feature Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon in leading roles. Casting for the film is underway, with the makers reportedly in talks with a top A-list actor to take on the intense antagonist role.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film is an Excel Entertainment production. Releasing in cinemas on 21st November 2025!

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur brings the untold story of Rezang La to the big screen, a battle the army commemorates every year

More Pages: 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.