comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 07.07.2023 | 9:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Satyaprem Ki Katha Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 hits theatres on THIS date

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 hits theatres on THIS date

en Bollywood News Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 hits theatres on THIS date

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Balaji Telefilms has announced the highly anticipated release date for the sequel to the film, Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD). Get ready for a thrilling cinematic journey as Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 hits the big screens on February 16, 2024. Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, this sequel promises an unforgettable and exhilarating experience.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 hits theatres on THIS date

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 hits theatres on THIS date

Accompanied by a thought-provoking poster, the LSD 2 team confronts viewers with the harsh reality of our digitally obsessed society. The poster depicts a couple engaged in both intimate connection and technological detachment simultaneously, serving as a powerful visual representation of the film's themes.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is set to have a universal appeal that transcends generations. While it aims to resonate with millennials, the film aims to draw in the enthusiastic Gen Z audience as well. The team hopes to  capture the attention and imagination of a diverse range of viewers.


As the sequel builds upon the legacy of the first film, it is expected to push the boundaries even further. LSD 2 promises to be more explicit, edgier, and deeply immersive, delivering an experience that aims to surpass its predecessor. The first Love Sex Aur Dhokha film struck a chord with the audiences, leaving a lasting impact, and now, the sequel is all set to hit the screens.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is presented by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies. The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It is directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, known for his ability to weave gripping narratives.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao reveals how his parents reacted to the nude scene in his debut film Love, Sex Aur Dhokha

More Pages: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ayushmann Khurrana cancels holiday after son…

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan trailer runtime…

CONFIRMED! Shraddha Kapoor to play female…

Kay Beauty By Katrina Kaif wins the Brand Of…

Sara Ali Khan onboard as the brand…

Akshay Kumar starrer Soorarai Pottru remake…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification