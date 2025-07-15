Netflix drops the trailer of its upcoming genre-bending mythological crime-thriller, Mandala Murders, produced by YRF Entertainment and directed by Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat. Vaani Kapoor headlines this much awaited series that also stars acclaimed actors Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Surveen Chawla. Mandala Murders is set in the quaint, mysterious town of Charandaspur, where two detectives unravel a chilling conspiracy of ritualistic killings tied to a centuries-old secret society.

Mandala Murders trailer out: Vaani Kapoor starrer digs into a dark mythological conspiracy, watch

The series also features Shriya Pilgaonkar, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rahul Bagga, Raghubir Yadav, and Monica Choudhary in pivotal roles. As the mystery deepens, each character finds themselves ensnared in ancient beliefs and buried truths — discovering a chilling secret cult hiding in plain sight.

“From the start, our goal with Mandala Murders was to create a world that feels unknown yet grounded — where every truth has layers and every answer leads to more questions,” shares Gopi Puthran, creator and director. “Crafting the tension, weaving in symbolism, and watching this brilliant cast bring it to life has been incredibly rewarding. Partnering with Netflix gave us the scale and vision to bring this layered story to life.”

Director Manan Rawat adds, “Every episode adds another piece to the puzzle - challenging everything you think you know. Vaani, Vaibhav, and Surveen bring a rare blend of raw emotion and intensity with their performances. With Netflix we were able to craft a world that’s as visually compelling as it is emotionally charged — where every frame deepens the suspense, and every character leaves an impact.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix adds, “Mandala Murders, our next offering is very exciting series that blends the world of crime and mythology, where every layer reveals something more mysterious and eerie. This compelling mystery unravels with every episode,, where each murder or killing takes the audience a step deeper into the mandala! We absolutely love the concept and the mythology that Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat have created, not only is it intriguing but also distinctly rooted in our storytelling culture. With Yash Raj Films, our longstanding creative partners backing this vision, and a standout cast led by Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, this is a story that grips you from the get-go. After the resounding success of The Railway Men and Maharaj, we are excited to bring one more gem from Yash Raj Films on our service."

In Charandaspur, where ancient prophecies blur the lines of modern realities, who is truly a victim, who is a survivor, and who holds the truth?

Find out as Mandala Murders premieres on July 25, only on Netflix!

