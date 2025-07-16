The couple had previously revealed their pregnancy in February 2025 through a heartwarming Instagram post featuring tiny baby socks, which instantly went viral.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have reportedly welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday evening at HN Reliance (Reliance Foundation) Hospital in Girgaon. According to reports, both mother and newborn are doing well following a normal delivery.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani blessed with a baby girl: Reports

Although the couple has yet to officially announce the birth, family and close friends are said to be overjoyed. Several relatives, including Sidharth’s mother, Rimma Malhotra, and Kiara’s parents, Genevieve and Jagdeep Advani, were spotted arriving in Mumbai to greet the little one.

The news holds special significance for fans who have watched the couple’s journey unfold from co‑stars in the 2021 hit Shershaah, where they played Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema, to romantically involved in real life, and finally tying the knot in February 2023 in a royal Rajasthan ceremony.

Their pregnancy was publicly revealed in February 2025, accompanied by a heartwarming Instagram post showing their hands cradling a tiny pair of baby socks, captioned: “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.” This post triggered a wave of congratulatory messages from fans and industry insiders, with celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Rakul Preet Singh extending their wishes.

Kiara made a memorable style statement at the Met Gala earlier this year, gracefully showcasing her baby bump in a custom Gaurav Gupta gown.

Professionally, the couple remains in demand: Kiara is gearing up for War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR (slated for August 2025), and Sidharth is filming Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor.

As they step into their most cherished roles yet—mom and dad—the absence of an official statement hasn’t stopped fans from celebrating online. Hashtags like #WelcomeBabyMalhotra and #SidKiaraBaby have engulfed social media in love and excitement.

