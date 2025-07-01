Heads Of State (English) Movie Review: HEADS OF STATE thrives on a gripping geopolitical premise.

Heads Of State (English) Review {3.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: John Cena, Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Director: Ilya Naishuller

Heads Of State Movie Review Synopsis:

HEADS OF STATE is the story of two country premiers in an unusual situation. In Buñol, Spain, a joint operation of FBI and MI6, headed by Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) fails miserably. Several agents die and even Noel is presumed dead. A few days later, US President Will Derringer (John Cena) and UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) meet in London for a greater cause, concerning clean energy. Both can't stand each other and yet, share the stage for the press meet. Things go South as the media asks about the failed Buñol operation. Will and Sam end up exposing their differences while reacting to the incident. As a damage control measure, it is suggested that Will and Sam should travel together in the Air Force One plane to the G20 conference to be held in Trieste, Italy and also wave before boarding the flight. They hope that it would indicate to the press that all is well. The plan is put in motion and the flight takes off. Mid-air, an attempt is made to finish off both Will and Sam and crash the plane. Will and Sam jump off the plane using the last two parachutes. The Air Force One plane crashes in the forest of Belarus. Meanwhile, news spreads that Will and Sam are dead though in reality, they survive. They realize that those who tried to kill them should not know that they are alive. As a result, they destroy their phones and they attempt hitchhiking a ride to a safehouse in Warsaw, Poland. The journey won't be easy for several reasons. Will and Sam despise each other. Secondly, both are the most recognizable faces on the planet and hence, their identity can be known and publicized anytime. Lastly, the ones who tried to bring the plane down are still lurking around. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Heads Of State Movie Story Review:

Harrison Query's story is fantastic. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Harrison Query's screenplay is a bit cliched and also has cinematic liberties. But it’s also very captivating. The dialogues are one of the USPs.

Ilya Naishuller's direction is entertaining. There have been many such 'road trip' films before, that is, two characters, who can't see eye-to-eye are forced to be together and fight a common enemy. But here, what makes it interesting is that they are premiers of the two most powerful nations on Earth. On top of it, you realize that even the antagonist is menacing. If he can attempt to harm them, he won't stop at anything as he has no fear. A few scenes stand out like the embarrassing press conference, the fight on the Belarus farm and the encounter with the sheep. The track of Marty Comer (Jack Quaid) contributes to the overall chaos and fun. The climax is fitting.

On the flipside, there are too many cinematic liberties. The agencies of both countries seemed to lack the will to track down the villains even after they attempted to kill the state heads. It becomes clear after a point to Will and Sam that they are being tracked using CCTV cameras. Yet, they keep exposing themselves. The film gets repetitive in the middle. The Croatia track is fun but is too far-fetched.

Heads Of State Movie Review Performances:

John Cena and Idris Elba equally play their parts with panache. The film rests on their strong shoulders and they ensure the viewers will be amused by their antics. Priyanka Chopra Jonas disappears for some time but dominates in the second half. Performance-wise, she’s first rate and the way she has fought the baddies will be loved. In fact, this is her most action-packed role ever. Jack Quaid leaves a huge mark in a special appearance. Paddy Considine (Viktor Gradov) is decent as the villain. Adrian Lukis (Jack Gordon; journalist), Simone Bradshaw (Sarah Niles), Richard Coyle (Quincy Harrington), Carla Gugino (VP Elizabeth Kirk) and others lend able support.

Heads Of State movie music and other technical aspects:

Steven Price's music is effective. Ben Davis' cinematography is breathtaking and gritty in action scenes. The action is likeable and not gory or violent, except for a few shots. Niall Moroney's production design is rich while Jany Temime's costumes are classy. Tom Harrison-Read's editing is slick but stagnates in some places. The transition in two shots, where characters are explaining how they travelled extensively, is stylish and unique.

Heads Of State Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, HEADS OF STATE thrives on a gripping geopolitical premise, powered by the electric camaraderie between John Cena and Idris Elba. The icing on the cake is Priyanka Chopra in her most action-packed role ever. Thanks to the casting, subject and abundance of entertainment, it’s bound to fetch huge viewership for Amazon Prime Video.