The sneak peek into the world of this Atlee directorial, also co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will drop at 10:30 am.

Shah Rukh Khan stirred much excitement on social media as he recently revealed that the much-awaited look of the mega film Jawan is all set to be unveiled on July 10 at 10:30am. This exciting news was revealed by the leading man of the film on his social media which fuelled up a major frenzy among fans and movie enthusiasts. Readers would be aware that Jawan is expected to be one of the highly anticipated films, especially after the stupendous success of Pathaan. The film will also feature Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan preview to drop on July 10

The curiosity to see SRK is unparalleled and adding to it is the collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee, marking their it first-ever partnership. The film is expected to be a blend of SRK’s unmatched stardom with Atlee’s creative vision. Now taking the anticipation level to a whole new level, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a unique line that seems to be an integral part of the Atlee directorial, as he said, “Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon…#JawanPrevueOn10July. With the latest announcement about the preview, the excitement surrounding the film seems to have reached unprecedented heights as fans can’t stop speculating about the upcoming action entertainer.

मैं पुण्य हूँ या पाप हूँ?... मैं भी आप हूँ... Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon…#JawanPrevueOn10July#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/GI3RqgVGqr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 8, 2023



Make sure to mark your calendars and join in the countdown to the release of the Jawan Prevue. Shah Rukh Khan is expected to present a thrilling cinematic journey with him being seen in a role like never before.

Talking about Jawan, the film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation and is directed by Atlee. Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, it marks the Bollywood debut of South stars Nayanthara and web series Farzi fame Vijay Sethupathi. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

