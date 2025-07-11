Aap Jaisa Koi Movie Review: AAP JAISA KOI is a simple love story told stylishly.

Aap Jaisa Koi Review {3.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Director: Vivek Soni

Aap Jaisa Koi Movie Review Synopsis:

AAP JAISA KOI is the story of two opposite people in love. Shrirenu Tripathi (R Madhavan) is a 42-year-old Sanskrit teacher in Jamshedpur. He lives with his brother Bhanu Tripathi (Manish Chaudhari), sister-in-law Kusum (Ayesha Raza), sister Nisha (Shriyam Bhagnani), uncle Pramod (Sanjeev Wilson) and his wife Pramila (Ritu Chaudhry Seth). He is struggling to find a match for marriage. As luck would have it, a 32-year-old Kolkata-based girl, Madhu Bose (Fatima Sana Shaikh), expresses interest. Both meet and sparks fly. Shrirenu, at first, doesn't believe his luck and soon comes to term that Madhu indeed accepts him wholeheartedly. All is going well until one day, all hell breaks loose. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Aap Jaisa Koi Movie Story Review:

Radhika Anand's story is progressive. Radhika Anand and Jehan Handa's screenplay is imaginative and simple. Radhika Anand and Jehan Handa's dialogues are one of the USPs of the film.

Vivek Soni's direction is excellent. He tells a simple story but in a very stylish way. This is evident from the very first scene. He infuses humour in abundance to get the message across. On top of it, he gives a very dreamy look to the film. The manner in which Shrirenu is unable to believe that Madhu has shown interest in him is amusing as well as heartbreaking. Their courtship is cute while the midpoint of the film is dramatic. It’s the second half where the film gets serious and makes a hard-hitting impact. Also, many films of this genre tend to get dragging but this one moves at a fine pace with a crisp run time of just 115 minutes.

On the flipside, tracks of two characters culminate abruptly. The ‘mummy-daddy’ joke might have sounded funny on paper but doesn’t land properly. Lastly, the entire track Shrirenu asking a student to interview Madhu’s family is very difficult to digest. Wouldn’t have they told Madhu at some point about it? Moreover, no explanation is given who is Chaitali (Dipika Singh), who gives away crucial information about Madhu’s past.

Aap Jaisa Koi | Official Trailer | R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh | Netflix India

Aap Jaisa Koi Movie Review Performances:

R Madhavan slips into the part of a 42-year-old virgin effortlessly. His expressions and his awkward behaviour are just right for his character. Fatima Sana Shaikh’s look and also some of the aspects of the film might remind viewers of ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI [2023] but soon, the comparisons are forgotten. Fatima brings her own touch to the character and is quite impressive. First METRO…IN DINO and now AAP JAISA KOI, the actress is on a roll. Namit Das (Deepak) is apt for the role of the sidekick. Manish Chaudhari delivers an authentic performance while Ayesha Raza makes her presence felt. Shriyam Bhagnani is memorable in the railway station scene. Sanjeev Wilson has limited screen time but leaves a mark. Shubhronil Chatterjee (Joy Mamaji) looks dashing and delivers a fine performance. Beena Banerjee (Didi Ma) is lovely. Ritu Chaudhry Seth, Anubha Fatehpuria (Anupama; Madhu's mother), Kumar Kanchan Ghosh (Pritam Mausaji), Pubali Sanyal (Bidhisha Mausi), Ananya Chatterjee (Shona Masi) and Shashie Vermaa (Parikshit Mausaji) don’t get much scope. Karan Wahi (Namit Agarwal) is decent. Sachin Choudhary (Rakesh; student) plays an interesting character and does well.

Aap Jaisa Koi movie music and other technical aspects:

Music should pick up after the film’s release. 'Jab Tu Sajan' is visually stunning and kudos to the makers for thinking out of the box. 'Mila Tujhe' works as the theme song. 'Dhuan Dhuan' is okay while 'Saare Jag Mein' is catchy. 'Jaadu Wali Chimki' is also well picturized. Justin Prabhakaran's background score is in sync with the mood of the film.

Debojeet Ray's cinematography is lovely and the use of lights complements the visuals. Veera Kapur Ee's costumes are simple in the case of R Madhavan and stunning in the case of Fatima Sana Shaikh. Aparna Sud's production design has a fairy tale feel. Special mention should also go to Run Frenzy Films for the unique title design. Prashanth Ramachandran's editing is slick.

Aap Jaisa Koi Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, AAP JAISA KOI is a simple love story told stylishly. At the same time, it also raises an important comment and hence, is bound to find takers.