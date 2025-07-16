After Sikandar (2025), Salman Khan is now geared up to bring his next film, Battle Of Galwan, to cinemas. The first look of the film has been appreciated as it showcased Salman Khan in a never-before-seen avatar. As the war film is all set to go on floors, the trade, industry, and fans are asking when Battle Of Galwan will be released. As is widely known, Salman’s films are typically released on Eid. Hence, can the superstar’s war drama be expected to arrive next year on the festival?

SCOOP: No Eid release for Battle Of Galwan; Salman Khan-starrer to probably release in January or June 2026

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers are not looking at releasing the film on Eid. This is because three films are already scheduled for release on March 19, 2026 – Yash-starer Toxic, the comic caper Dhamaal 4 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s intense romantic drama Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Love & War might not make it on Eid and even if we take this film out, two other movies have already taken the slot. Salman is fair in such matters and hence, doesn’t want to announce Battle Of Galwan as an Eid release at this stage.”

The source continued, “As of now, the makers are considering two months to release Battle Of Galwan. One is January and the other is June. There are too many releases in between these two months and the holy month of Ramzan will also commence from the third week of February. This is how these two months are in consideration. The makers will make a decision soon after which the release date will be officially announced.”

Another source revealed, “The makers plan to finish the shoot in 55-60 days. Therefore, there’s a possibility that they can still make it in January though it's just six months away. In case the post-production takes time, then June will be locked.”

A question that is sure to arise is – if not Ramzan Eid, why can’t Battle Of Galwan come on Bakri Eid? The second source explained, “They are probably not looking at Bakri Eid as it falls on May 27 while the IPL next year ends on May 31. Anyway, Salman is a bona fide star. He doesn’t need a festival or holiday release. If the film is exciting and stars him in a massy role, nothing can stop Battle Of Galwan from becoming a success even if it hits cinemas on a non-holiday.”

