Bollywood actor Salman Khan has sold one of his properties in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra west locality for Rs 5.35 crores, as per property registration documents accessed on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website and reviewed by SquareYards.com. The deal was officially registered this month in July 2025.

Salman Khan sells Bandra west apartment for Rs 5.35 crores: Report

The apartment is located in Shiv Asthan Heights, a premium residential complex situated in the Pali Village area of Bandra. Measuring approximately 122.45 square metres (about 1,318 sq ft), the flat also includes three dedicated car parking spaces — a factor that contributes to its market value. The sale attracted a stamp duty of Rs 32.01 lakh, along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Despite this sale, Khan continues to reside at his long-time home, Galaxy Apartments, located about 2.2 kilometres from the sold property.

Bandra west remains one of the most sought-after real estate destinations in Mumbai. Known for its mix of luxurious apartments, heritage homes, and a vibrant social atmosphere, the area continues to attract high-net-worth individuals, Bollywood celebrities, and investors. Its connectivity via the Western Express Highway, Bandra railway station, and under-construction Metro corridors further add to its appeal.

Notably, many of Bollywood’s biggest names reside in the neighbourhood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Javed Akhtar. Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also expected to move into their new home in the area soon.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up to host the upcoming season of the reality show Bigg Boss, which is reportedly set to begin in August 2025. While reports suggest that filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan may step in as hosts during his absence at certain intervals, there has been no official confirmation from the makers as yet.

