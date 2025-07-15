Prime Video today announced July 25 as the premiere date for its upcoming original series, Rangeen. Produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, Rangeen is created and written by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi, and directed by Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua.

Rangeen is a humorous and poignant exploration of love, loyalty, and self-discovery, brought to life by a stellar cast including Viineet Kumar Singh, Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina, and Sheeba Chaddha in lead roles. The series will premiere on Prime Video in India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on July 25.

A blend of humour and emotion, Rangeen follows the story of Adarsh, a simple man whose world is turned upside down after he discovers his wife Naina’s betrayal. What unfolds is an entertaining ride through misadventures and unexpected twists, as the series traces Adarsh’s hilarious yet surprisingly heartfelt journey to question his notions of love, manhood, and morality.

“Rangeen is a refreshingly unconventional relationship drama—told with wit, nuance, and heart. With its striking blend of humour and depth, the series offers a compelling lens into the emotional complexities of relationships, which are often far from black and white,” said Nikhil Madhok, head of Originals, Prime Video India. “Powered by standout performances and helmed by a stellar creative team, Rangeen is a testament to our belief in authentic and layered storytelling. We are thrilled to bring this distinctive series to audiences in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on July 25.”

"With Rangeen, we set out to tell a story that explores the grey areas of human connection—messy, flawed, and deeply real,” said producer Kabir Khan. “It’s a narrative that blends sharp wit with emotional honesty, challenging conventions while remaining deeply engaging. We are excited to share Rangeen with audiences across the world – a series that’s as thought-provoking as it is entertaining.”

"From the very beginning, Rangeen was envisioned as a story that challenges social norms while staying anchored to emotional truth,” added directors Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua “It delves into vulnerability, identity, and desire with a voice that is both bold and deeply empathetic. We are thrilled to have collaborated with Prime Video and Kabir Khan Films in bringing this unconventional narrative to life. We are confident that Rangeen will strike a chord with audiences through its fresh perspective when it premieres on July 25."

