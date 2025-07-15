Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War is highly anticipated by audiences. With time, the excitement for the film is indeed reaching a fever pitch. Amidst this, an exciting update has emerged: Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will have an intense face-off in the film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot massive face-off between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal for Love & War

According to an independent industry source, "Love & War will feature a massive face-off between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's characters. The scene is being tipped to be 'one of the biggest sequences ever mounted in Indian cinema'. The prep for the sequence has begun." The sources further inform that, "It is set to be shot at a grand, undisclosed location. Early murmurs say the scene is being designed as a full-blown cinematic event."

“With two powerhouses Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal colliding on Bhansali’s canvas, this will be unlike anything audiences have seen before,” the source adds.

The anticipation builds for SLB's next Love & War. It's thrilling to look forward to the monumental collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the talented trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on the big screen in the film. The film will be released on March 20, 2026.

