Mohit Suri’s romantic flick Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is all set to release this Friday, July 18. The excitement for it is tremendous due to the enticing trailer, hit soundtrack and the association of Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films. The censor process has been completed and, in this Bollywood Hungama exclusive feature, we’ll focus on the cuts given to the film.

EXCLUSIVE: After Superman, CBFC now censors Saiyaara’s intimate scenes; 10 seconds of ‘sensual, body exposure visuals’ deleted

Saiyaara has been passed with a U/A 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the makers were asked to make certain changes. At four places, ‘objectionable’ words were censored and replaced with ‘appropriate’ words. The cut list doesn’t specify the cuss words and the replaced terms. Secondly, the makers were instructed to delete and replace 10 seconds of ‘sensual, intimacy, body exposure visuals’. Lastly, they were told to add a static disclaimer on helmet safety in scenes involving two-wheeler vehicles.

Once these changes were made, the censor certificate was handed to the makers of Saiyaara. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 156.50 minutes. In other words, Saiyaara is 2 hours, 36 minutes and 50 seconds long.

This is the second consecutive week when a film’s sensual scenes faced the Censor’s scissors. Last week’s Superman was passed by the CBFC with a U/A 13+ certificate, but on the condition that the studio delete 33-second-long sensual visuals, spread across two scenes. Bollywood Hungama broke this story and it led to widespread anger among moviegoers. The news went viral even among the Western media and fans.

Coming back to Saiyaara, it is all set for a big opening and if all goes well, can also open in double digits. As of Wednesday morning, it sold a whopping 45,000 tickets in the national chains – 33,500 tickets in PVR Inox and 11,500 tickets in Cinepolis. It also sold 2,059 tickets in the MovieMax chain.

