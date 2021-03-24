Disney announced new release dates for their next slate of films and also informed that they will have theatrical release and simultaneously premiere on Disney+. The Emma Stone led Cruella to release on May 28 as decided but also premiere on the digital platform on the same day.

The all-new live-action feature film is about the rebellious early days of one of cinema's most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella.

Ryan Reynolds starrer Free Guy, the video game themed movie, was scheduled for May release. It will now arrive in theatres on August 13 of this year.

Additionally, The King’s Man has been pushed to December 22, 2021. The Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas thriller Deep Water will now release on January 14, 2022.

The multistarer Death on the Nile is coming out in theatres on February 11, 2022. The film reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017’s global hit Murder on the Orient Express, and stars five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot. He is joined by an all-star cast of suspects, including Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

Also Read: Ali Fazal joins Armie Hammer, Kenneth Branagh & Death On The Nile cast to celebrate Agatha Christie’s 130th birth anniversary

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.