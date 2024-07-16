Korean skincare giant INNISFREE marks a new chapter in its Indian journey by appointing actress Wamiqa Gabbi as its first brand ambassador in the country. This strategic partnership aims to amplify INNISFREE's presence, connect with a wider Indian audience, and inspire a new generation to embrace nature-powered skincare routines.

Wamiqa Gabbi announced as first Indian brand ambassador for Korean beauty brand INNISFREE

INNISFREE has garnered a global following for its commitment to natural ingredients sourced from the pristine Jeju Island in South Korea. The brand is particularly renowned for its hydrating and nourishing formulas, perfect for a variety of skin types. This focus on natural elements resonates deeply with Wamiqa Gabbi, known for her captivating performances across various Indian film industries.

With her effortless elegance and dedication to her craft, Wamiqa embodies the essence of natural beauty, making her a perfect fit for INNISFREE. Her diverse career reflects the brand's global reach, and her commitment to authenticity aligns seamlessly with INNISFREE's core values of natural and sustainable skincare. As a vegan herself, Wamiqa's eco-friendly outlook perfectly complements INNISFREE's PETA certification, solidifying her as the ideal brand partner for the Indian market.

“Being a huge fan of Korean skincare, INNISFREE has always been a favourite of mine,” Wamiqa shared with Financial Express. “As a vegan, partnering with INNISFREE feels like a natural extension of my own beliefs. Their dedication to sustainability and natural ingredients truly resonates with me. Every product I've used has exceeded my expectations, and I'm thrilled to share my love for both the products and the brand's values.”

This exciting collaboration underscores INNISFREE's commitment to the Indian market. “INNISFREE was the first brand to enter India with 100% FDI, and we've been experiencing rapid growth ever since,” says Paul Lee, Managing Director and Country Head of Amorepacific India, INNISFREE's parent company. “Our recent PETA certification further emphasizes our commitment to vegan and eco-conscious skincare. Welcoming Wamiqa as our brand ambassador strengthens this philosophy.”

Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director and Head of Marketing and Training at Amorepacific India, elaborated on Wamiqa's unique qualities, “We're delighted to have Wamiqa on board. She embodies a perfect blend of natural charm, talent, and authenticity. Her dedication to inspiring others to embrace their individuality and inner confidence makes her the ideal partner for INNISFREE. Her role will not only strengthen our brand presence but also resonate with our Indian customers who value authenticity and quality.”

Yezy Jeon, Brand Manager of INNISFREE India, expressed the brand's excitement, “We're all thrilled to welcome Wamiqa to the INNISFREE family. Our products are known for being gentle and effective on all skin types. With Wamiqa as the face of the brand, we aim to encourage our consumers to make conscious choices and join us on our journey towards a greener tomorrow.”

