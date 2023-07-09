Mark your calendars as Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri starrer film to release on Prime Video on THIS date!

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri are all set to feature in an upcoming film produced by Karan Johar and helmed by Anand Tiwari. The makers of the film recently announced the release date along with the OTT platform the film will be featuring on. However, the title of the film is yet to be revealed.

On Sunday, Karan took to his Instagram account and shared the news along with the caption, “A film that is exceptionally close to my heart for various reasons….

@bindraamritpal (the producer and family to me) has not only grown to be such a force of content and talent but I’m proud of how he has created a company of warmth and creativity. A company that puts goodwill over any commerciality. @anandntiwari, his partner and director of our film is the funniest guy in town with a golden heart! His film reflects both in absolute abundance. I’m so thrilled to collaborate with @vickykaushal09 , who I not only admire immensely as an artist but also as a human being of dignity and strength! I can’t wait to direct him one day again soon…We had such a blast in Lust Stories!!! @ammyvirk is a powerhouse of energy and artistry in equal measure! Love him and his sheer aura and vibe! And my darling @tripti_dimri who is in a commercial avatar for the first time. Her gorgeousness & presence has enhanced her every beat in the film! She is so solid!

@apoorva1972 and I are blessed to make multiple movies with @leomediacollective …. Bahut sari picturein baaki hai mere doston….”

He further added, “Can’t wait to announce the title of this riot of an entertainer with a beating heart! Heartfelt gratitude to our team and family at @primevideoin for being the most amazing studio and collaborators on this film….watch this space for more.”

Reposting the same on his account, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Bohot saare pyaar aur bohot saare entertainment ke saath, aa rahe hain hum. See you all on the big screens on 23rd Feb 2024! Watch this space for more…”

The film, helmed by the talented director Anand Tiwari, is expected to offer a unique and engaging storyline. While specific details about the plot are yet to be revealed, the combination of stellar performances and creative direction promises to make the film an unforgettable cinematic experience.

With Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Neha Dhupia leading the cast the film is poised to captivate audiences with its stellar performances and compelling narrative. As the project progresses, fans can look forward to more exciting announcements, teasers, and glimpses into the world of this highly anticipated film.

