Until now, Arijit Singh has been known to the world as a legendary singer. But now, he’s all set to enter into a new territory. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the iconic singer will make his debut as a Bollywood film director. The film will be produced by Mahaveer Jain.

BREAKING: Arijit Singh turns director with a unique jungle adventure film; Pan-India film to be produced by Mahaveer Jain

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Arijit Singh is all set to direct a unique jungle adventure film. Mahaveer Jain is the producer and he’s excited about this ambitious project. He’s going all out to ensure that the film appeals to the Pan-India audience.”

The source further said, “The casting and prep are underway. The team plans to announce the film once the casting and title are locked. Until now, Arijit Singh has rocked the show as a singer, due to which he’s also a top artist on Spotify. Now, he will surprise one and all with his directorial prowess.”

Meanwhile, this project adds to the exciting lineup of Mahaveer Jain Films. Apart from the Arijit Singh project, he’s making NaagZilla, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Moreover, the reputed filmmaker is also producing White along with Siddharth Anand. It is an international thriller inspired by the life of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. It stars Vikrant Massey and is already under production.

Coming back to Arijit Singh’s directorial debut, the film is written by Arijit himself and Koyel Singh. It is produced by Sudipta Bhattacharya, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Bala Saheb Darade under the banner of Mahaveer Jain Films and Alokdyuti Films. It is co-produced by God Bless Entertainment.

