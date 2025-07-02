Metro… In Dino Movie Review: METRO IN DINO is a refreshing, musical entertainer.

Metro… In Dino Review {4.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher

Director: Anurag Basu

Metro…In Dino Movie Review Synopsis:

METRO…IN DINO is the story of relationships and their complexities. Monty (Pankaj Tripathi) and Kajol (Konkona Sen Sharma) reside in Mumbai and have been married for nearly two decades. Their relationship might seem perfect from the outside, but they have differences, and as a result, they keep arguing all the time. Intimacy is also missing in their life. Monty’s colleague suggests that he should download a dating app and initiate an extramarital affair. He believes that this would reignite the spark in his marriage. Monty puts the plan in motion, resulting in disastrous consequences. Kajol’s mother Shivani (Neena Gupta) lives in Pune with hubby Sanjeev (Saswata Chatterjee). Theirs is also a soul-less marriage, and she gets a chance to have some excitement in life when her college batch decides on a reunion in Kolkata. This means that she can reconnect with Parimal (Anupam Kher), her boyfriend in college. Kajol’s youngster Thumri aka Chumki (Sara Ali Khan) works in Delhi as an HR professional. She is in Bengaluru for work when she accidentally enters Parth’s (Aditya Roy Kapur) house, leading to issues with her fiancé, Anand (Kush Jotwani). Parth and his friend Shruti (Fatima Sana Shaikh) pretend to be a married couple and make it clear to Anand that there’s nothing between Parth and Chumki. Shruti lives in Bengaluru with her husband Akash (Ali Fazal). Shruti is craving to have a child, while Akash is craving to leave his corporate job and become a singer in films. Realizing that Akash is struggling with his job, she decides to opt for an abortion and shift to Delhi for better career prospects. Akash, meanwhile, lands in Mumbai and begins to struggle while trying his luck in the film industry. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Metro…In Dino Movie Story Review:

Anurag Basu's story is relatable and in sync with modern times. Anurag Basu's screenplay is effective. There are several characters and plots, and though he falters at a few places, the overall writing is smooth. Sandeep Srivastava and Samrat Chakraborty's dialogues are realistic and also dramatic.

Anurag Basu's direction is great. The film is lengthy (162 minutes) but one doesn’t feel so as there’s so much happening every minute. Hence, one is constantly gripped from start to finish. The storytelling is complemented with the use of music. Just like LIFE IN A METRO [2007], Pritam and his music team can be seen performing in the film from time to time. But this time, Anurag has treated the film like Hollywood musicals like LA LA LAND [2016] and Disney flicks. Hence, expect dialogues in places to be in the form of songs. He attempted this style in JAGGA JASOOS [2017] as well, but this time, there’s a novel touch as the setting is different. Each plot has its charm, but the one involving Monty and Kajol brings the house down. The manner in which Monty is seen conversing on the dating app, not realizing who’s chatting with him, will lead to endless laughter in cinemas. Another remarkable aspect is the homage to the previous METRO film, that too to the track of Irrfan Khan.

On the downside, the film can be confusing at times, making it essential to watch with full concentration. The beginning 10 minutes are a bit odd as Anurag Basu just throws you into their world without a conventional introduction of the characters. Hence, one might feel disconnected initially, though the film picks up well. But in the second half, the film again slips as the happenings in a few plots are over the top, especially the Monty-Kajol track. Even Parimal’s plan seems far-fetched.

Metro…In Dino (Official Trailer) | Aditya Roy Kapur | Sara Ali Khan | Ali Fazal | Fatima Sana Shaikh

Metro…In Dino Movie Review Performances:

METRO…IN DINO has an ensemble cast, and every actor has done a great job. But it's Pankaj Tripathi who steals the show. There's a certain innocence to him that helps him big time, and performance-wise, he’s outstanding. In fact, this is one of his most accomplished performances ever. He dominates every other actor, and that’s a feat. Konkona Sen Sharma is the next best and is terrific as always. Sara Ali Khan is alright, while Aditya Roy Kapur effortlessly slips into the part. Fatima Sana Shaikh proves yet again that she’s a powerful performer. Ali Fazal leaves a huge mark but has very limited screen time. Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher are lovely as expected. Saswata Chatterjee, Kush Jotwani, Darshana Banik (Jhunuk), Rohan Gurbaxani (Anand), Pranay Pachauri (Aryan), and the actors playing Kajol-Monty’s daughter Pihu and Cameraman Amay also do very well. The cameos by Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Basu are lovely.

Metro…In Dino movie music and other technical aspects:

The music is the strength of the film. There are more than a dozen songs and the way they have been woven into the narrative is commendable. 'Dhaagena Tinak Dhin' takes the cake because of its catchy tune and visuals. 'Zamaana Lage' comes next. 'Dil Ka Kya', 'Mann Ye Mera', 'Mausam', 'Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon', 'Qayde Se' etc. are melodious. The recitatives (sung dialogues) are also impressive. Pritam's background score is soulful.

Abhishek Basu and Anurag Basu's cinematography is classy and they ensure the cities look charming. Aashish Dwyer's costumes are as per the character’s traits. The production design is satisfactory. Bodhaditya Bandyopadhyay and Satish Gowda's editing is functional.

Metro…In Dino Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, METRO…IN DINO stands out as a refreshing, one-of-a-kind musical entertainer that thrives on its relatable characters, engaging mix of humour and drama, and stellar performances. At the box office, it’s well-positioned to resonate strongly with multiplex audiences, who are expected to connect with its heart and soul.