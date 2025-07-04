Jurassic World: Rebirth (English) Movie Review: JURASSIC WORLD: REBIRTH delivers the expected thrills

Jurassic World: Rebirth (English) Review {3.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend

Director: Gareth Edwards

Jurassic World: Rebirth Movie Review Synopsis:

JURASSIC WORLD: REBIRTH is the story of a group of humans in a no-go zone. The public interest in dinosaurs has waned. They are dead or either dying and the only set of dinosaurs to survive are around the Equator. The zone is prohibited. Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), a former ex-military covert operative, meets Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend) of ParkerGenix, a pharmaceutical company in New York. Martin asks her to join him in the dinosaur region. The mission is to take blood samples of three creatures, namely Mosasaurus, Titanosaurus and Quetzalcoatlus. It will be used to create a drug that can help in heart problems, a condition faced by many in the World. In return, Martin agrees to give Zora a huge amount of money. Zora realizes that the price offered will secure her life and she agrees. They are joined by palaeontologist Dr Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey). The trio head to Paramaribo, Suriname where they meet Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), a close friend of Zora and owner of the boat, Essex. He, too, comes on board. The four of them along with the driver of Duncan's team, Leclerc (Bechir Sylvain), mercenary Nina (Philippine Velge) and the chief of security on The Essex, Bobby Atwater (Ed Skrein), begin their expedition. Meanwhile, Reuben Delgado (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), his daughters Teresa (Luna Blaise) and Isabella (Audrina Miranda) and Teresa's boyfriend Xavier (David Iacono) are heading from Barbados to Cape Town in their yacht when it gets attacked by a dinosaur. They are rescued by Team Zora; the latter doesn't tell the shipwreck family about their plans. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Movie Story Review:

David Koepp's story is intriguing. David Koepp's screenplay is effective. He wrote JURASSIC PARK [1993] and THE LOST WORLD: JURASSIC PARK [1997], that is the first two parts of the iconic franchise. As a result, he brings some freshness and also old-school entertainment to the writing. The dialogues are great.

Gareth Edwards' direction is very entertaining. This is his first JURASSIC WORLD film and provides his own touch. The move pays off as one can sense that one can experience something different from the previous films and yet it remains in the zone that the series is known for. The plot itself is promising and once the expedition begins, it makes for a thrilling ride. Some of the scenes that stand out are Rebuen's ship getting destroyed, Zora successfully getting the blood samples of the Mosasaurus, Xavier relieving himself while violence breaks out behind him, the madness involving the raft, etc. The scene of Titanosaurus is sweet and brings some relief from the chase and thrill. The finale is nail-biting.

On the flipside, though the plot is not clichéd, the visuals are. The VFX team, of course, has given their best but the tension gets diluted as we have seen it all before. The final fight is stretched and there are cinematic liberties galore in the narrative. It’s also difficult to digest that there is no supervision happening through satellite over boats entering the prohibited zone. Lastly, the film releases amid many other exciting movies and this can prove detrimental.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Movie Review Performances:

Scarlett Johansson brings star value and also delivers a kickass performance. She is no damsel in distress and is the protector here, a part that suits her completely. Mahershala Ali charms with his smile and able performance. Jonathan Bailey is a bit subtle and it works for him. Rupert Friend is apt for the part. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo lends able support and communicates a lot just through his expressions. David Iacono is the surprise of the film. One expects his character to be a certain way but he does the unexpected. Luna Blaise gives an effective performance while Audrina Miranda is cute. Bechir Sylvain, Philippine Velge and Ed Skrein are okay in small roles.

Jurassic World: Rebirth movie music and other technical aspects:

Alexandre Desplat's music has the JURASSIC WORLD trademark stamp. John Mathieson's cinematography is breathtaking. The VFX matches global standards. The action is a bit gory but is suitable for family viewing. James Clyne's production design is rich while Sammy Sheldon's costumes are stylish yet realistic. Jabez Olssen's editing is appropriate.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, JURASSIC WORLD: REBIRTH delivers the expected thrills, with the writing and execution bringing a touch of freshness to the franchise. However, its box office potential may remain underutilized due to the absence of an IMAX release and intense competition from holdover titles, new releases and upcoming films.