The upcoming action thriller Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh, has encountered a setback even before filming could commence. The shoot, originally scheduled to begin in mid-July in a village near Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, has been postponed due to heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions in North India.

Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh’s Gunmaaster G9 faces delay amid North India rains

As per a report by Mid-Day, director Aditya Datt confirmed the delay, citing safety concerns as the primary reason for halting the schedule. “The situation in North India, especially Uttarakhand and even Delhi, has been quite serious. While our team was eager to push forward, for me, the safety of my crew comes first. We’re dealing with real locations, not sets, and the risk factor becomes too high in such weather,” he explained.

The team has now pushed the shoot to September, hoping for clearer skies and improved ground conditions. “We’d rather wait and shoot with full intensity once the skies clear,” Datt added.

Producer Deepak Mukut echoed the sentiment, noting the logistical challenges the weather has posed. “We’ve all seen how the rains have wreaked havoc, resulting in road closures, flooding, and landslides. It’s not the right time to shoot. We made this decision unanimously.”

The film, which generated early buzz for reuniting Emraan Hashmi with music composer Himesh Reshammiya - known for delivering multiple hits together in the 2000s—will resume preparations closer to the new schedule in September.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi calls Gunmaaster G9 ‘personal’; says, “I’m confident it will be remembered as a landmark in my filmography”

More Pages: Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.