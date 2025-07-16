Archana Puran Singh frequently uploads daily vlogs featuring her family on her YouTube channel. In her most recent vlog, she chronicled her trip to Dubai alongside her husband, actor and filmmaker Parmeet Sethi, and their sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi. She also revealed that during their vacation, they were victims of an online ticketing scam after booking tickets for an indoor skydiving activity.

Archana Puran Singh duped by fake website while booking skydiving at iFLy Dubai; says, “Dubai mein hamare paise doob gaye”

In the video, Archana appeared with her family as they looked forward to experiencing an indoor skydiving session at iFly Dubai. However, they were taken aback when they arrived and discovered that there was no reservation in their name. Archana stated, “We had booked three slots in iFly Dubai, but this lady is saying that we have no booking. We have been scammed because the website where we made the payment is not theirs. We have been scammed in Dubai. We have already paid and the tickets are not cheap... Dubai mein hamare paise doob gaye. I never expected this to happen in Dubai, there are such strict rules and laws. People are scared of doing such things.”

Meanwhile, Parmeet expressed his disbelief, saying, “I am shocked... Thousands of rupees are gone…Pata chale yahi scam hai,” he joked. In the following part of the video, Aaryamann mentioned that he had a suspicion while booking the tickets, as the ride duration initially appeared as 4 minutes on the website but changed to 2 minutes on a different page. However, he didn’t feel the need to verify it further, assuming that a scam was unlikely on what he believed to be the official website.

On the work front, Archana most recently appeared in Nadaaniyan, portraying the character of Mrs. Braganza Malhotra. She also continues to serve as the permanent guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Also Read : The Great Indian Kapil Show: Navjot Singh Sidhu returns for Season 3 of Netflix show; promises ‘double’ the laughter

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.