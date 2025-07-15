The controversy surrounding Udaipur Files, starring Vijay Raaz, continues to escalate as Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, one of the petitioners in the case, has formally approached the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) to seek a ban on the film’s release. The film was initially scheduled to hit cinemas on July 11, 2025, but the Delhi High Court had earlier issued a stay, directing the Centre to re-evaluate the film’s certification.

Udaipur Files row: After Delhi HC stay, petition filed with I&B Ministry to ban Vijay Raaz starrer

On Tuesday, Arshad Madani, the president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, confirmed via his official account on X (formerly Twitter) that a petition has been filed with the Ministry in accordance with the High Court’s order. He stated: “On behalf of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a petition has been filed with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ban the screening of the film Udaipur Files. This petition was filed in compliance with a directive from the Delhi High Court, which had imposed a temporary ban on the film's release and advised reconsideration of the certificate issued by the Censor Board.”

Concerns Over Communal Harmony

In his post, Madani emphasized that the petition highlights how the film could “promote communal tension in society” and “damage the country's image at the international level.” He added that the Ministry has been instructed to respond to the petition within a week, with a hearing likely to be scheduled soon.

The film reportedly focuses on the June 28, 2022, murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli, a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan. He was killed by two assailants in his shop after allegedly sharing a social media post in support of controversial remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma about Prophet Muhammad. The incident had triggered widespread outrage and protests across the country.

Film’s Content Under Scrutiny

Udaipur Files is being criticised by petitioners for potentially inciting hate and distorting communal narratives. While the film’s makers have claimed that it presents a factual account of the incident, its trailer and promotional content have already stirred significant debate online.

The Delhi High Court had, in its earlier hearing, urged the Centre to reconsider the certificate granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and make a decision regarding the film’s release after reviewing all objections.

Also Read: Udaipur Files release put on hold by Delhi High Court amid fair trial concerns

More Pages: Udaipur Files Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.