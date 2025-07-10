Superman (English) Movie Review: SUPERMAN delivers solid entertainment.

Superman (English) Review {3.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult

Director: James Gunn

Superman Movie Review Synopsis:

SUPERMAN is the story of a superhero fighting a tough battle. Superman (David Corenswet) has been battling evil on Earth for three years and has become a favourite of the local population in Metropolis, USA. He stops the country of Boravia from invading the neighbouring country of Jarhanpur. As a result, he gets into the bad books of billionaire Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), who has a secret deal with Boravian president Vasil Glarkos (Zlatko Burić). As revenge, Superman is attacked badly by Ultraman aka 'Hammer Of Boravia'. Lex goes all out and starts a campaign to defame and ultimately destroy Superman. He hits a jackpot when he retrieves a message sent by Superman's parents. Meanwhile, Superman is living a double life, that of nerdy journalist Clark Kent. As Clark, he works for The Daily Planet and is in a relationship with Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan). She is aware of his superhero identity and has reservations about certain actions of Superman, causing friction in their relationship. Meanwhile, the allegations against Superman become quite serious, leading to his arrest. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Superman Movie Story Review:

James Gunn's story is fresh and yet has the trademark stamp of Superman. James Gunn's screenplay is gripping and fast-paced. The dialogues are well-worded and sharp.

James Gunn's direction is exemplary. He doesn't waste time at all in introducing Superman and in a rare instance, even the base of the conflict is not explained. A unique write-up in the beginning sums it up and once that fades away, the narrative progresses ahead. What also strikes is that this is a very today's film. Hence, it is in sync with the geopolitical tensions of the present age and also touches upon the role of social media. The beginning is fine but what ups the film is the interview between Lois and Superman. The film gets even better once Superman is imprisoned. The tension levels in the pocket universe track are raised significantly. The climax is nail-biting and applause-worthy.

On the flipside, not having a conventional intro is a well-intentioned idea. Yet, it takes a while to settle into the experience since the audience is not used to it. Secondly, this is not exactly a family-friendly fare as the violence is a bit more disturbing than the other superhero flicks. The much-hyped mid-credit and post-credit scenes are random and will disappoint viewers. Lastly, the buzz in India is limited.

Superman Movie Review Performances:

David Corenswet makes a risky move by essaying a character which has been played by Henry Cavill beautifully. However, David brings his own touch and does full justice. Rachel Brosnahan has a crucial part and she is exceptional. Nicholas Hoult is too good as the villain. The antagonist here is quite powerful and that adds to the entertainment quotient. Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific) is the surprise of the film. He is like the other main hero of the film. Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Oslen) leaves a tremendous mark while Sara Sampaio (Eve) and María Gabriela de Faría (The Engineer) make their presence felt. Anthony Carrigan (Rex/Metamorpho). Nathan Fillion (Green Lantern) and Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) do well but get limited scope. Pruitt Taylor Vince (Jonathan Kent), Neva Howell (Martha Kent) and Wendell Pierce (Perry; editor of The Daily Planet) are fair. Zlatko Burić is over the top but it works for his character.

Superman movie music and other technical aspects:

John Murphy and David Fleming's music has a cinematic feel. Henry Braham's cinematography is breathtaking. The VFX matches global standards and even the 3D is impressive. The action is gory in many places. Judianna Makovsky's costumes are rich while Beth Mickle's production design is classy. William Hoy and Craig Alpert's editing is slick.

Superman Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, SUPERMAN marks an impressive start to the new DC Universe. With its fast-paced narrative, standout performances and edge-of-the-seat moments, it delivers solid entertainment and ensures audiences get their money’s worth. At the box office, it has the potential to surprise and emerge as the third consecutive Hollywood hit, following F1: THE MOVIE and JURASSIC WORLD: REBIRTH.