Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh among others join Simu Liu in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Simu Liu stars as Shang-Chi in Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh among others join Simu Liu in Marvel's Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

The production of the film has been wrapped up. Marvel informed, "Production has just wrapped for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and we are excited to share the fantastic cast bringing the film to life."

The film’s cast also includes Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan. Additionally, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng appear in the upcoming movie, which is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in theaters on July 9, 2021.

Marvel sets release dates for Black Widow, The Eternals, Doctor Strange 2, Shang-Chi, Thor: Love And Thunder

