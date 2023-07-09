The month of July is going to be an exciting one for Hollywood fans. The much-awaited Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One, starring Tom Cruise, will have a grand release on Wednesday, July 12. On July 21, there’ll be a clash between Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Barbie. The bookings of both Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One and Oppenheimer commenced on July 1 and has got an encouraging response.

BREAKING: Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is the first non-franchise Hollywood film to get 3 AM shows in India

However, the ticket sales for Oppenheimer have surpassed expectations. An exhibition source said, “We all knew that a section of moviegoers is excited to see Oppenheimer. But no one imagined that tickets would start selling like hot cakes, that too, more than two weeks before release.”

The source further said, “There is a heavy demand to see Oppenheimer in the IMAX screens. Since most shows are almost sold out, the exhibitors had no choice but to play shows at 3 AM as well.”

The source continued, “As of now, PVR Lower Parel and Inox Malad in Mumbai have started the bookings for shows at 3:30 AM and 3:45 AM respectively. The other IMAX theatres in the city will soon follow suit and so will IMAX screens in other parts of the country.”

Another exhibition source said, “There are also plans to have midnight shows, that it, at 12:00 AM. Not just IMAX, normal screens might also play midnight and post-midnight shows as per the demand. After all, those who are interested to see Oppenheimer are not going to wait to see the film on OTT and on their phones. This is a film meant for the big screen and hence, exhibitors expect the film to have a healthy lifetime, more so after the response to the bookings in IMAX theatres.”

An industry insider commented, “What’s fascinating is that when it comes to Hollywood films, until now, only the family-friendly Marvel superhero films and Avatar: The Way Of Water have had 12 AM and 3 AM/4 AM/5 AM shows. Oppenheimer doesn’t belong to any franchise or cinematic universe. It’s also an adult-rated flick. Yet, the demand is such. It shows the craze for Christopher Nolan among a section of the audience. The curiosity to see on the big screen the much-hyped atomic explosion scene, which is claimed to have been shot without CGI, has also played a big part. It has enhanced the hype manifold.”

As per reports, Oppenheimer has sold 14,000 tickets in the three national chains on the opening day, that too, in just IMAX.

Also Read: Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer earns R-rating for sexuality, nudity, and language; IMAX prints are 11 miles of film stock and weigh around 272 kgs

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.