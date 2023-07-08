Jawan is the most hyped Hindi film of the year and Shah Rukh Khan fans have been waiting day and night to get an official update from Red Chillies Entertainment on the first trailer of this Atlee-directed film. The hype around the film shall ensure a record-breaking start for the film and the entire team is also well aware of all the expectations. To ensure that the final product will match all the pre-release expectations, SRK, and the team are looking at every aspect closely.

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee reunite to shoot a song for Jawan in Dubai; will be shot over a period of 6 days

'While the final edit is locked, the team believes that there is a scope for one chartbuster song in the narrative. And the team will be shooting for a song in Dubai. We are still not sure if the song in question is a new one or is it a reshoot of a song that was shot in Mumbai on May 11," a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added that the song was shot in Mumbai on May 11 and was initially supposed to be shot abroad, but the June 2 deadline had pushed the team to shoot it in India. "The Jawan song will be shot in Dubai at a special location locked by SRK and his team. The song will be shot over a period of 6 days and is touted to be the song with the best visuals in the album. It's a surprise package for the fans," the source further told Bollywood Hungama.

The 6-day song shoot will finally call it a wrap for the team of Jawan and push them to work towards post-production to get the film ready for a September 7 release across the globe. Jawan is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Atlee.

