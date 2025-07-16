ITC's Sunfeast Wowzers, is excited to announce the beginning of an exciting journey with none other than King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan becomes the face of Sunfeast Wowzers

Sunfeast Wowzers is carving a niche in the cracker segment with its unique multi-sensorial experience. Featuring a rich cheesy flavour and a distinctive 14-layer crispy texture, the product offers a combination of crunch and taste aimed at elevating everyday snacking. With Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador, Sunfeast Wowzers looks to strengthen its appeal and expand its reach. His strong connect with audiences adds a relatable and engaging dimension to the brand’s identity.

To mark this milestone, Sunfeast Wowzers is launching a new TVC featuring Shah Rukh Khan, who adds his signature touch to the brand’s message of indulgence. Conceptualized by Ogilvy, the campaign is anchored by the tagline ‘Iske Har Bite Mein Hai Wow!’, highlighting the snack’s unique appeal. The TVC will be promoted widely across digital media platforms.

Commenting on the latest partnership, Mr. Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits and Cakes Cluster, Foods Division ITC Ltd., said, “Sunfeast Wowzers is more than just a cracker; it’s an experience that blends cheesy indulgence with crunch. Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to represent this ‘Wow’ factor? Sunfeast Wowzers offers a multi-textural delight which perfectly aligns with his charismatic personality, making the partnership even more special.”

Shah Rukh Khan said, “I've always believed that all magical moments have a ‘Wow’ in them. Sunfeast Wowzers is all about that ‘Wow’ factor—which comes from the fusion of melty cheesy delight and crisp, flaky layers. It’s the perfect snack to add a touch of delight to any moment. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey with Sunfeast Wowzers, and I hope everyone enjoys this indulgent experience just as much as I do.”

Sunfeast Wowzers is available in two delightful variants – Cheese crème enrobed cracker and Lemon crème enrobed cracker across general trade, modern trade and quick-delivery platforms.

