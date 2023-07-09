Readers would be aware that the film OMG featuring Paresh Rawal as the leading man won hearts with its unique plotline where the ‘atheist’ Kanji fights a case against God at the court. Now a decade later, the makers are all set to introduce a sequel that will be dealing with a different subject with Akshay Kumar yet again reprising the role of the Almighty. With Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role, OMG 2 will be releasing next month. Ahead of the release, the makers will be unveiling the teaser of the movie later this week.

OMG 2: Teaser of Akshay Kumar starrer to release on July 11

The makers of OMG 2 have announced that they would be sharing the sneak peek into the film in the coming week, on July 11. Although the makers have not divulged many details about the film, we hear that the film will be revolving around sex education with Yami Gautam essaying the role of a lawyer. The first look of the actress was posted by the makers earlier this month. In a film festival at Jeddah, Akshay had opened up about the upcoming film and had mentioned about sex education playing a major role in the film as he had said, “It’s a very important subject. In a lot of places, (sex education) is not there. We have all kinds of subjects we learn in school and sex education is one topic I would like all the schools in the world to have.”

Along with featuring in the film, Akshay Kumar will also be producing it. Talking about him as a producer, Yami had said, “He is a very good producer also, and someone who is very passionate about this film. When I was given the narration, I could feel that he really wants to make it with the right team. Of course, whatever chance I got to work with Pankaj Tripathi ji also, such a fantastic actor. With the new writing, there is another perspective which is very relevant, talked about, yet not talked about. So that will be interesting to see.”

OMG 2 will be releasing on August 11 and will be clashing in the theatres with Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

