Karan Johar donates Rs. 11 lakh for Assam floods relief; CM Himanta Biswa confirms Arjun Kapoor, and Rohit Shetty donated Rs. 5 lakh each 

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and filmmakers Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty recently extended help towards the CM Relief Fund of Assam. Currently, the state of Assam is going through one of the biggest crises this year due to devastating floods.

Karan Johar donates Rs. 11 lakh for Assam floods relief; CM Himanta Biswa confirms Arjun Kapoor, and Rohit Shetty donated Rs. 5 lakh each 

Karan Johar donates Rs. 11 lakh for Assam floods relief; CM Himanta Biswa confirms Arjun Kapoor, and Rohit Shetty donated Rs. 5 lakh each 

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Karan Johar and Dharma Productions for the help amid the crisis. “Grateful to film producer @karanjohar and Dharma productions for contributing Rs. 11 lakh to CM Relief Fund", he wrote.

Sarma had earlier thanked Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and director Rohit Shetty for extending help of Rs. 5 lakh each to the CM Relief Fund. Taking to Twitter, Sarma said, "Bollywood actor Shri Arjun Kapoor and director Shri Rohit Shetty stood by the flood-affected people of Assam with their contribution of Rs5 lakh to CM Relief Fund. I thank them for their concern and act of generosity."

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is returning with his popular chat show Koffee With Karan season 7. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7. He is also directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty is currently filming Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He has directed Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh.

