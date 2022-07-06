comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.07.2022 | 9:06 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rashtra Kavach OM Rocketry - The Nambi Effect Hit - The First Case Shamshera Jugjugg Jeeyo
follow us on

Allu Aravind acquires Telugu rights for Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya starrer Laal Singh Chaddha 

Bollywood News
By Monica Yadav -

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Naga Chaitanya is one of the anticipated films of the year. Five years down the line, Khan is excited to return to the theatres with his Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Now, it has been learnt that Allu Aravind acquires Telugu rights for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Allu Aravind acquires Telugu rights for Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya starrer Laal Singh Chaddha 

Allu Aravind acquires Telugu rights for Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya starrer Laal Singh Chaddha 

The producer reportedly paid a huge amount to acquire the rights. The film will be released in Telugu states under the Geetha Arts banner. The producer had earlier worked with Aamir Khan on Ghajini.

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.

ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan says there’s no such thing as old-fashioned songs ahead of ‘Phir Na Aise Raat Aayegi’ release

More Pages: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Runway 34 writer, Sandeep Kewlani on board…

Amber Heard’s attorneys seek to overturn…

Jung Hae In in talks to star in sequel for…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to make her Bollywood…

Dhoom 4: Burglar sends a 'Bollywood robbery'…

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Erika Packard becomes…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification