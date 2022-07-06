comscore

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Flatmate Siddharth Pithani granted bail in drugs case

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Siddharth Pithani, the former flatmate of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was granted bail in the drugs case on Tuesday, July 5. He was granted bail on a bond of Rs. 50,000 by a single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre at Bombay High Court.

As per previous reports, Siddharth Pithani was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in May 2021 from Hyderabad. He was booked under section 27 (A) (financing illicit traffic and harboring offenders) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, among other charges. He had sought bail claiming that he was arrested under false case.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020. His former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother were also arrested in the same alleged drug case. Both of them are out on bail.

New notification