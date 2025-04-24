Sources suggest that the Shaitaan actor will be seen playing a cop in the next installment of YRFs acclaimed female-led franchise.

After impressing audiences with her Hindi film debut in Shaitaan, Gujarati cinema star Janki Bodiwala has landed a significant role in Mardaani 3, the third installment of Yash Raj Films' acclaimed female cop franchise. The film will once again see Rani Mukerji reprise her fierce role as Shivani Shivaji Roy, with Janki now stepping in as a fellow police officer.

Janki Bodiwala to join Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 3: Report

A report by Pinkvilla revealed the development, quoting a source close to the development saying, “After winning over the audience with Shaitaan, Janki has bagged a very important role in Mardaani 3. Adi Chopra, and Rani Mukerji were impressed by her performance in Shaitaan, and have cast her to play an important part in Mardaani 3. She will be seen as a cop in the film. She has already started shooting for the film in Mumbai.”

This marks a major leap for Janki, who rose to fame through notable performances in Gujarati films before transitioning into the Hindi film industry. Her debut in Shaitaan, which was well-received both critically and commercially, caught the attention of big names at YRF, including producer Aditya Chopra and lead star Rani Mukerji.

The Mardaani franchise, known for its strong storytelling and socially relevant themes, has been praised for portraying a no-nonsense female protagonist tackling real-world crimes. With the third installment, YRF is reportedly focused on evolving the narrative to resonate with contemporary audiences. “The entire team at YRF is very responsible in taking the Mardaani franchise forward. They want to better the audience experience with every film of this much-loved franchise. The team have ensured that the script is solid, and written keeping the present sensibilities of cinema-going audience in mind,” the source added.

Mardaani 3 will also mark a significant release on the calendar, as Bollywood Hungama exclusively reported that the film is set to hit theatres on February 27, 2026, aligning with the celebration of the Holi festival. With a fresh addition to its cast and a festival release date locked in, expectations from Mardaani 3 are soaring high. If the announcement holds true, fans will definitely be eager to see how the dynamic between Rani Mukerji's Shivani Roy and Janki Bodiwala’s new cop character will unfold on screen.

