After the brutal and inhuman attack at Pahalgam, Aamir Khan could not bring himself to attend the special screening of his newly revamped 1994 cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna.

Aamir Khan skips Andaz Apna Apna special screening in light of Pahalgam terrorist attack: “I have been badly affected”

Speaking exclusively to this writer, Aamir said, “I was reading reports about what happened at Pahalgam in Kashmir. I have been badly affected by the senseless killing of innocents. I was in no state to go (to the preview). I will see it sometime later this week.”

Speaking on the initial rejection of Andaz Apna Apna, Aamir said, “Raj Santoshi and I were the only two people who believed in the film. We loved it. So, when it didn’t work, we were both sad. And then it goes on to become my biggest success on home entertainment!!! Both Raj and I were finally redeemed.”

Also Read: Andaz Apna Apna re-release: Rajkumar Santoshi recalls making the Salman Khan – Aamir Khan starrer; reveals, “Even the cameraman couldn’t stop laughing”

More Pages: Andaz Apna Apna Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.