Yash Raj Films’ Mardaani is the biggest solo female-led franchise in Hindi cinema that has garnered love and acclaim for over 10 years now. The blockbuster franchise has received unanimous love from people and has attained a cult status amongst cine-lovers. Also, the biggest and only female cop franchise of India, Mardaani is now in its third instalment and Mardaani 3 will see Rani Mukerji reprise the role of a daredevil cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy, who selflessly fights for justice.

EXCLUSIVE: Mardaani 3 to release on February 27, 2026 in the Holi week; makers release EXPLOSIVE first look of Rani Mukerji

Today, YRF (Yash Raj Films) announced the release date of Mardaani 3 to be Friday, February 27, 2026, marking the auspicious Holi festival as its release window. Holi, which falls on March 4, symbolises the triumph of good over bad. The makers are pegging this film to be a bloody, violent clash between Shivani’s goodness vs sinister evil forces with its choice of release date.

Moreover, the esteemed studio also released the explosive first look of the highly talented actress from this much-awaited film. Rani Mukerji had revealed that the edge-of-the-seat thriller is ‘dark, deadly and brutal’ and it immediately piqued curiosity amongst netizens, the fans of the star and the franchise.

Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and as per reports, the shooting of the film began sometime back. A few days back, it was reported that after shooting at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle, Mumbai, the makers are now filming portions in Yash Raj Studios, Andheri. The current leg is critical as Rani Mukerji will be shooting action scenes crucial to the narrative.

Mardaani tackled the grim realities of human trafficking, while Mardaani 2 explored the chilling mind of a psychotic serial rapist who dared to challenge the system. Mardaani 3 is expected to delve into another dark, socially relevant theme, continuing the franchise’s legacy of gripping, issue-based storytelling. With the film hitting cinemas in less than a year, anticipation is running high. Interestingly, February 27 has been a lucky date for YRF before—Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the beloved sleeper hit, was released on the same day in 2015. Given the franchise’s popularity, Rani Mukerji’s powerful presence, and the thematic intensity promised, Mardaani 3 is expected to deliver both critical acclaim and box-office success.

