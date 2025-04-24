Fawad Khan extended condolences to the victims’ families and prayed for their strength and recovery.

In response to fresh demands to prohibit Pakistani artists from working in India following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, well-known actor Fawad Khan expressed his sorrow over the incident.

Fawad Khan offers condolences for Pahalgam terror attack amid renewed boycott calls against Pakistani artists

In a message shared on Instagram, he wrote, “I’m deeply saddened by the news of the horrific attack in Pahalgam. Our hearts go out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and we pray for strength and recovery for their families during this challenging time.”

This development comes just ahead of the May 9 release of Abir Gulaal, featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor.

Following the 2019 Pulwama terror attack that killed 35 paramilitary personnel, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees — a body representing film industry professionals — had previously called for a ban on Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians working in Indian cinema.

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has reiterated its directive.

“Despite the ongoing directive, we've been informed about the recent involvement of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the Hindi film Abir Gulaal. In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world,” the organisation stated.

FWICE serves as an umbrella body for 32 different associations representing workers and technicians in the Indian film industry, with a membership exceeding five lakh.

The statement further warned, “We would like to emphasise that any member of our organisation or it's affiliate associations, such as the actors, directors, other technicians and producers or the production houses found cooperating with Pakistani personnel will be subject to disciplinary action. Further, we will take all necessary steps to ensure that 'Abir Gulaal' is not released in India.”

Meanwhile, as the bodies of those killed in Tuesday’s horrific terror attack arrived at their homes, the hashtag #boycottAbirGulaal began trending on social media.

Earlier this month, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also voiced strong opposition to the film's release. Party leader Ameya Khopkar stated, “We have been protesting against this film, against Pakistani artists and Pakistani films. And we will continue to do so. No film will be released here featuring Pakistani artists. And there is no need to release it. I just want to say, show the courage to release it. I challenge you to release it.”

Pakistani artists, once widely appreciated for their contributions to Hindi cinema, have repeatedly faced pushback in India whenever tensions between the two countries have escalated due to terror-related incidents.

In 2016, following the Uri terror attack that claimed the lives of 19 Indian soldiers, a ban was imposed on Pakistani artists in the Indian film and music industry. Fawad Khan, who was then enjoying significant popularity, came under fire for his appearance in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In response to the backlash, Johar issued an apology and pledged not to collaborate with Pakistani artists again. Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan’s 2017 film Raees faced controversy for featuring Pakistani actor Mahira Khan.

Amid nationwide anger over the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed innocent lives, the Cabinet Committee on Security has announced strict measures against Pakistan for allegedly supporting terrorism in India.

The government has suspended the Indus Water Treaty and closed the Integrated Check Post at Attari. Additionally, New Delhi has barred Pakistani nationals from entering India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme. It has also declared Pakistan’s defence advisers in the High Commission as Persona Non Grata. By May 1, the strength of both countries’ High Commissions will be reduced from 55 to 30 personnel.

