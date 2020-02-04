Bollywood Hungama

Anil Kapoor talks about sporting tattoos in Malang and reveals stories about Harshvardhan and Sonam Kapoor’s tattoos

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anil Kapoor has never shied away from experimenting when it comes to his roles. The man is known for his fitness and mysterious young looks for a 63-year-old. Sporting tattoos for the first time in a movie, Anil Kapoor will be seen with temporary tattoos in Mohit Suri’s Malang. The actor, in a recent interview, spoke about the skulls that he will be seen sporting on his forearms for the upcoming thriller. He said that finalising the tattoos for the film was not an overnight decision and that it required a lot of thinking.

He came across a local artiste in London who asked him a lot about his behaviour and thought processes. He did not realise that the tattoo artistes dig that deep before inking you, while it did not work out with the artist in London, they finalised one in Mumbai. Anil also revealed how the tattoos reveal his character, Anjaney Agashe’s energy, remind him of the past and present and a reason to live.

Speaking further on getting inked permanently, he revealed that his wife warned him that if he ever got inked, he won’t be allowed in the house! He pointed out that only his son Harshvardhan and daughter Sonam have tattoos in their family. While Harshvardhan has both his sisters’ names inked on each shoulder, Sonam got a tattoo without informing anyone while she was in Singapore!

Malang is slated to release on February 7 starring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Kemmu.

Also Read: Disha Patani talks about the time she had her fan moment with Malang co-star, Anil Kapoor

