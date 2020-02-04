Bollywood Hungama

Kartik Aaryan talks about exploring an intense character with Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kartik Aaryan has been quite the idol for all the boys with his monologues in Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Taking 180 degrees turn with his last few films; Kartik Aaryan is keen on exploring new roles as a romantic hero, With Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, he did not get to explore a role this intense and now he’s all set to make hearts flutter with Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. In an interview, Kartik Aaryan revealed how his roles and Raghu and Veer have helped him evolve as an actor.

Kartik Aaryan talks about exploring an intense character with Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal

He says Imtiaz Ali’s movie has given him a chance to explore the versatility and since he is a romantic at heart, being roped in for this film was great. For his role as Raghu in the film, he had to work really hard on his body language including the way he blinks and smiles. After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, he had a few options to choose from so he knew he wanted to try something different and new. He is glad that the producers have faith in him to carry a film on his shoulders as he gears up for projects back-to-back.

After Love Aaj Kal’s release on February 14, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan look like a sight for sore eyes in white as they walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra

More Pages: Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection

