Vidya Balan had to turn down Jayalalithaa biopic because of THIS project

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has been the face of women-centric films for the longest time. The actress who is one of the five female leads in the upcoming Independence Day release Mission Mangal is currently busy promoting the film. The actress is also set to play the role of the mathematical genius Shakunthala Devi for her next project. Directed by Anu Menon, the film is scheduled to hit the screens in the summer of 2020.

Talking about the film, the Tumhari Sullu actress said that it would be fun knowing and essaying the crazy fun side of the mathematician. Balan also said that math was the only straight side of her and that makes Shakunthala Devi’s life all the more interesting. Shakunthala Devi’s expertise was discovered when she was 5 and solved a math problem of 18-year-old students. The film is scheduled to go on floors in October this year.

The actress was also approached for another biopic on a strong personality. She was the first choice to play the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa which later went on to Kangana Ranaut. The actress had to turn down the offer as she had already secured the rights on Indira Gandhi’s book to turn it into a web series. The actress also said that if both the project were a few years apart, she would have done it.

The web series on Indira Gandhi will mark the debut of Vidya Balan in the digital space. The series will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The actress said that the web series will be consuming a lot of time as there is a lot of material to put together.

