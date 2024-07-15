Get ready for a thrilling face-off! Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan are teaming up for a high-octane action film titled King. Following the success of his blockbuster projects Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for another mega project. Directed by the acclaimed Sujoy Ghosh (known for Kahaani) and produced by Siddharth Anand, King promises to be a visually stunning and action-packed experience.

Shah Rukh Khan to face off against Abhishek Bachchan in Siddharth Anand’s King directed by Sujoy Ghosh: Report

Abhishek Bachchan Takes on the Antagonist Role

According to a report by PeepingMoon, Abhishek Bachchan has been cast as the antagonist opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Details about his character are under wraps, but sources reveal that it will be a sophisticated and complex villain, a stark contrast to the roles Abhishek has typically portrayed. This "out-and-out negative role" is expected to showcase his acting prowess in a fresh light.

Readers may recall that Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, will be making her acting debut in King. While specific details about her character are yet to be revealed, we know that she will play a pivotal role alongside her father.

A Collaboration Steeped in History

While this is the first time SRK and Abhishek will be on opposing sides of the screen, they have previously collaborated on films like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Happy New Year. For Abhishek, this also marks his second project with Sujoy Ghosh (following Bob Biswas, which he produced) and his first with Siddharth Anand.

Anticipation Builds for a 2025 Release

Currently in pre-production, King is expected to begin filming in October-November 2024. The makers are aiming for a late 2025 or early 2026 release. The film is being produced under Siddharth Anand's Marflix banner in association with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Also Read: Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk recreate Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre’s ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.