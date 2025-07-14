In a sudden turn of events, Vikrant Massey, who just wooed audiences last Friday in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Shanaya Kapoor, was poised to take on a pivotal role in the highly anticipated Don 3. Set to play the main antagonist opposite Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar’s much talked about film, Vikrant was expected to bring a new level of intensity to the project.

But in a dramatic twist, industry insiders reveal that Vikrant found the role lacking in depth and has made the bold decision to walk away. The character, a suave, smooth-talking scamster, demanded a significant makeover and featured numerous high-octane action combat scenes against the lead star Ranveer Singh. This unexpected move has left Farhan Akhtar and the production team scrambling to find a suitable replacement, who can do justice to this complex character.

Rumours are swirling that the makers have approached top talents, including Vijay Devarakonda and Aditya Roy Kapur, to fill Vikrant’s shoes. However, neither actor has confirmed the role yet, leaving fans and industry watchers on the edge of their seats.

A source close to the producers expressed confidence, saying, “There is no doubt that Vikrant would have been phenomenal. We are certain that another actor of his calibre will step up and take this challenge head-on.”

This isn’t the first time Don 3 has faced such upheaval. Before Vikrant, Kiara Advani had to exit the project due to her pregnancy, and she was subsequently replaced by Kriti Sanon. With the film slated to go on floors in January 2026, the clock is ticking for Farhan Akhtar to find the perfect fit for this enigmatic role.

Stay tuned as the drama unfolds and the search for the ideal antagonist continues in the world of Don 3.

