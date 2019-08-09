Panga director, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari all set to plan her next film on Narayana and Sudha Murthy

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari started off her career with Swara Bhaskar starrer Nil Battey Sannata; she has also directed Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi. With the third film coming in 2020, Panga starring Kangana Ranaut, Ashwiny has already planned her fourth film and this one too is out of the box. With Kangana Ranaut playing a Kabaddi player in the film, Ashwiny wants to make her next revolving around Indian IT couple, Narayana and Sudha Murthy.

Ashwiny has already started researching for the film as she wants her facts to be right before she starts with the script. The movie will be produced by Mahaveer Jain, her husband Nitesh Tiwari, and herself. Narayana Murthy was described as the ‘Father of the Indian IT sector’ by Time magazine and has also received honorable awards like Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan. As for Sudha, she is the first female engineer hired by an automotive company, TELCO, in Pune. She has also received Padma Shri at the hands of late former President of the country, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

While no other details have been revealed so far, the project surely looks extremely unique and is one of the awaited ones!

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut pens the SWEETEST message to her Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and here’s what she has to say!

More Pages: Panga Box Office Collection