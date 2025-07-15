In a bizarre incident that has raised serious questions about celebrity security, an unidentified man entered a posh residential high-rise at Pali Hill in Bandra West — home to several public figures including actress Kriti Sanon, cricketer KL Rahul, and actor Javed Jaaferi — and caused damage to the society's lift while also making inappropriate gestures at the CCTV camera.

Bandra high-rise housing Kriti Sanon, Jaaved Jaaferi, and KL Rahul breached by intruder, FIR registered: Report

According to a report by Mid-Day, the Khar police stated that the incident occurred in the early hours of June 19. The accused drove into the complex around 1 a.m. in a yellow car through Gate No. 1, claiming to be a guest visiting a flat on the 17th floor. Due to prior instructions from the resident to allow guests without intercom confirmation, the security guard allowed the man in, directing him to park in the guest parking area in Basement 2. However, the man parked in Basement 1 instead.

Despite several red flags — including his refusal to provide an access card and inconsistent claims about which floor he intended to visit — the man was only escorted out of the premises after approximately 10 minutes. It wasn’t until the next morning that the true extent of his actions came to light.

“The lift was found to be non-functional. CCTV footage showed that the man had placed large stones inside the elevator and was seen making mocking and inappropriate gestures toward the camera,” confirmed a senior police official.

An FIR has been registered based on a complaint filed by Umesh Sarate, the society’s security manager. Security footage and vehicle registration data helped police trace the suspect, who is currently hospitalized. Senior Inspector Sanjeev Dhumal of Khar Police Station said further questioning will take place after his discharge.

The high-profile building, situated on Nargis Dutt Road.

Also Read: Salman Khan security breach: Here’s how woman fooled security and got close enough to ring the doorbell

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.