On the occasion of Prime Day, July 14, Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today unveiled the official first look for its upcoming period-drama, The Revolutionaries. Created for streaming and directed by Nikkhil Advani, the series, currently in production, boasts a power-packed cast led by Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Jason Shah, all under the banner of Emmay Entertainment, and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani. The first-look asset offers a glimpse into the upcoming series adapted from Sanjeev Sanyal’s celebrated and widely acclaimed book, Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom.

It tells the powerful story of brave young Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was not just vital but indispensable to ending the British Raj. The Revolutionaries is a stirring tribute to their extraordinary lives, sacrifices, and their unwavering, undying love for their country. Currently on floors, the series is being mounted on a grand scale, with filming underway across multiple locations in India, including Mumbai, Amritsar, Varanasi, Dehradun, and more.

“India’s rich history is filled with stories of courage, valour and sacrifice – many of which have been lost to time. Sanjeev Sanyal’s remarkable book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom shines a light on a vital part of our freedom struggle, and we’re immensely proud to bring this story to life,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “The Revolutionaries is an ambitious and deeply meaningful project for us, and we are delighted to once again join forces with our long-time collaborator Nikkhil Advani and the talented team at Emmay Entertainment. With Nikkhil’s creative vision at the helm, and Bhuvan, Rohit, Pratibha and Gurfateh bringing powerful characters to life, we are confident in our ability to authentically portray the spirit of the era and honour this inspiring chapter in India’s history.”

"For me, The Revolutionaries is a deeply enriching and enlightening experience. Sanjeev Sanyal's powerful book has given us a compelling foundation to tell the untold stories of these extraordinary young patriots,” said director Nikkhil Advani. “We’re thrilled to work once again with our long-standing collaborators at Prime Video, who are wholly supportive and encouraging of our vision. We have brought together an exceptional crew and cast, led by Bhuvan, Rohit, Pratibha and Gurfateh, who are ready to fully immerse themselves in the spirit of this story and breathe life into these iconic characters. We are committed to crafting a narrative that is both authentic and impactful for audiences across the globe.”

