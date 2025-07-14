Since the last two days, there have been reports that the John Abraham-Manushi Chhillar starrer Tehran will have a direct release on OTT. The action thriller is backed by Maddock Films, headed by the blockbuster producer Dinesh Vijan.

SCOOP: Tehran expected to release on Zee5 in August; first direct OTT release for John Abraham

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “In all probability, the film is expected to premiere on Zee5. A clearer picture on this front will emerge in a week’s time or 10 days. Also, reports claim that it’ll have a release on OTT on August 15. The date is still not locked. Again, this decision will be taken soon after which the makers will make an official announcement.”

Explaining the reason for releasing it directly on a streaming giant, an industry insider revealed, “Tehran is a no-nonsense geopolitical thriller and made on the lines of an international film. It has a run time of less than two hours and moreover, it's not just a Hindi language film. To maintain authenticity, certain dialogues are also in Farsi and English. Hence, the makers realized that it would suit the OTT medium more.”

Tehran makes the first-ever OTT release for John Abraham. Many actors had jumped on the OTT bandwagon but he had remained away from it until now. However, his production Sardar Ka Grandson (2021) was released directly on Netflix during the second wave of COVID-19. It featured Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta in leading roles with John appearing in a cameo. Tehran will be his first OTT release as a full-fledged actor.

Tehran is directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhna Yadav of Bake My Cake Films. It is inspired by true events and also stars Madhurima Tuli. The geopolitical thriller was shot in 2022 across Glasgow, Mumbai and Delhi.

At one point, Tehran was scheduled to be released in cinemas on January 25, 2023. The plan was dropped possibly as John’s big-budget extravaganza, Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, was also scheduled to arrive on the same day. Last year, there were murmurs that Tehran might release in the month of May but as per sources, the plan never materialized and was soon dropped.

