Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Soha Ali Khan’s Karadi Tales to release on digital platform

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It seems like the digital platforms have become a go-to option for the producers. With many mainstream celebrities venturing into the streaming service, it seems like others are joining the bandwagon. Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan and Soha Ali Khan have given voice-overs for an upcoming audiobook, Karadi Tales which will stream on Voot.

Sanjay Dutt has given voice over for the shows The Monkeys On A Fast and The Monkeys And The Cap Seller. Vidya Balan will be narrating the tales of Little Vinayak and Lizard’s Tail. Soha Ali Khan has given her voice for A Hundred Cartloads. The other celebrities who have participated in the project include Naseeruddin Shah, R Madhavan, Jaaved Jaffrey, Gulzar, Rahul Dravid among others.

Soha Ali Khan, who is narrating A Hundred Cartloads, said that since digital platforms have become a part of everyone’s daily lives, one must take leverage on its popularity to educate the children. Entertainment is the best medium to educate them. The actress said that music and storytelling of the show will definitely stir every child’s imagination.

The creative director of the project, Narayan Parasuram said that the tradition of storytelling in our country spans over 3000 years. This type of storytelling involves visual imagery, vibrant narration and music texture. The songs are based on Indian classical music traditions.

ALSO READ: WHOA! Sanjay Dutt’s debut Marathi production, Baba, to be screened at Golden Globes!

