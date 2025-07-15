Dhadak 2 begins its musical journey with a song that stays with you long after it ends. The film’s first track, ‘Bas Ek Dhadak’, is out now - bringing together the soulful voices of Shreya Ghoshal and Jubin Nautiyal.

‘Bas Ek Dhadak’ from Dhadak 2 out now: Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi bring a love anthem

Set to release on August 1, Dhadak 2 stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, whose palpable chemistry has captured attention ever since the trailer hit the internet. That same chemistry takes center stage in ‘Bas Ek Dhadak’, a song that is intimate, aching, and full of longing.

Shreya Ghoshal shared, “There’s a quiet intensity to this song - it’s delicate, emotional, and full of silences that say more than words. I’m so glad to be part of the Dhadak legacy again, in a new chapter.”

Jubin Nautiyal added, “‘Bas Ek Dhadak’ has that ache, that soul, which lingers. Singing it with Shreya ji makes it even more special. Siddhant and Triptii have brought an intense chemistry on screen, and I think audiences will feel every bit of it.”

The first Dhadak film delivered a soundtrack that became the heartbeat of its story. Songs that weren’t just popular, but deeply emotional. With ‘Bas Ek Dhadak’, the sequel is clearly aiming for the same magic.

Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal, is produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra & Pragati Deshmukh, under the banners of Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

